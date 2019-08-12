Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.15 N/A -1.94 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 9.10 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.