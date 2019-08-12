Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|10.15
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|9.10
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14 is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.62%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.