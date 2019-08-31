Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.14 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$11 is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -15.58%. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 39.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerus Corporation looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 69.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.