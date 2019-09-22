Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|197.14
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|7.96
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
