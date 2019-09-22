Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 197.14 N/A -1.94 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.