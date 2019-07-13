Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.26 N/A -1.94 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.67 N/A -8.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 5.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.