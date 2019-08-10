Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.15 N/A -1.94 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 48.62% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.