Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 200.42 N/A -1.94 0.00 Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 97.4%. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.