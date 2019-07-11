Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.71 N/A -1.94 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 2.56% upside potential. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average target price and a -74.19% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 13.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.