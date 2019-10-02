Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 123,542,770.63% -40.8% -32.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 567,832,959.57% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -10.35% at a $11 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 80.18% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 50.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.