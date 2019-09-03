Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 197.56 N/A -1.94 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.54 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a -20.52% downside potential. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 117.26%. The results provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 0% respectively. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.