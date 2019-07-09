Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Reaches $12.98 After 8.00% Down Move; Axa Has Lowered By $964,600 Its Caci Intl (CACI) Position

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 124,050 shares traded. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has risen 68.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PTGX News: 17/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations Accepted for 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATE HAVING ENOUGH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST: DMC DEEMED TRIAL TO BE FUTILE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist aborts lead ulcerative colitis program after drug fizzles in PhIIb $PTGX @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.36; 06/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutic: Decision Followed Planned Interim Analysis by Independent Data Monitoring Committee; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Following Interim AnalysisThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $303.68 million company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $11.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PTGX worth $24.29 million less.

Axa decreased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 5,300 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 14.28%. The Axa holds 61,700 shares with $11.23M value, down from 67,000 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $209.5. About 209,216 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.47M for 24.82 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

Axa increased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 5,227 shares to 8,678 valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) stake by 179,500 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity. Wallace William S had sold 67 shares worth $12,011 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,453 were reported by Sterling Management Ltd Llc. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 3,617 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,725 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd has 0.07% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 144,108 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 785,174 shares. 83,726 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc. Whittier Trust has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 3,500 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 16,502 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 2,360 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 50,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability reported 118,799 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Board Member Michael Daniels Honored at Corporate Directorship 100 Gala – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CACI International (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI International had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, January 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.54 EPS, down 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% EPS growth.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $303.68 million. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ; and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD.

More notable recent Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Reiterated Buy at Nomura Ahead of Ph2 Data – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Protagonist Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the BMO 2019 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.