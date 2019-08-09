Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Forms $9.77 Double Top; Advisors Capital Management Cut Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) formed double top with $10.65 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.77 share price. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) has $228.58M valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 240,767 shares traded. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has risen 58.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PTGX News: 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS: NO SAFETY CONCERNS NOTED IN ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Giraudo to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST: DMC DEEMED TRIAL TO BE FUTILE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS; 06/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST PTG-300 GETS FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION; 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 05/03/2018 Protagonist Therapeutics | hepcidin mimetic peptide | N/A | 03/01/2018 | Treatment of ß-thalassemia | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics: No Safety Concerns Were Noted in Analysis of Phase 2b PROPEL Study of PTG-100

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 12.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,832 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)'s stock rose 2.81%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 19,576 shares with $4.15M value, down from 22,408 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.47B valuation. The stock increased 3.92% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $211.94. About 535,654 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news: Finance.Yahoo.com released "Is Zebra Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive?" on August 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today" on July 30, 2019. Nasdaq.com published "Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates" on July 30, 2019. Nasdaq.com released "First Week of ZBRA September 20th Options Trading" on July 24, 2019. Nasdaq.com published "Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG" on July 30, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 22,708 shares to 56,667 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 7,470 shares and now owns 9,955 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg invested in 0.51% or 430 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 835 shares. 3,308 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,562 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 1,508 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 15 shares. Capital Growth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,200 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 0.06% or 2,255 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 30,967 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 108,088 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Agricole S A holds 14,200 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 57,666 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 6.16% above currents $211.94 stock price. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Imperial Capital.