Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Forms $9.42 Double Top; State Street Has Upped Its Mfa Finl (MFA) Stake

State Street Corp increased Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 126,060 shares as Mfa Finl Inc (MFA)'s stock declined 3.88%. The State Street Corp holds 7.86M shares with $58.73M value, up from 7.74 million last quarter. Mfa Finl Inc now has $3.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 1.74 million shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) formed double top with $10.27 target or 9.00% above today's $9.42 share price. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) has $220.39M valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 153,729 shares traded. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has risen 58.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 1,003 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 386,320 shares stake. 650 are held by Whittier Trust Com. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 7.21M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0% or 45,527 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 706,943 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 247,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 185,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 163,787 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 7.06M shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Inc owns 6,250 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) or 326,134 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.19M shares.

State Street Corp decreased Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc stake by 9,541 shares to 423,205 valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Industrial Logistics Pptys T stake by 130,707 shares and now owns 1.33 million shares. Penn Va Corp New was reduced too.

