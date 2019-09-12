Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparing side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 202.13 N/A -1.94 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 20% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.