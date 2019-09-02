Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|186.00
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.17
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -15.58%. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 171.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.