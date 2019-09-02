Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -15.58%. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 171.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.