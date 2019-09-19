Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Comparing side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 197.71 N/A -1.94 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.03 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -20.58%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 122.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 29.11%. Insiders owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.