Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparison side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 222.12 N/A -1.94 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$11 is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -29.31%. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 215.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.