Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 124,961,715.16% -40.8% -32.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,453,201.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -16.35% at a $11 consensus price target. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus price target and a 44.18% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.