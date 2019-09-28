Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|16.32M
|-1.94
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|5.37M
|-73.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|124,961,715.16%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|26,453,201.97%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -16.35% at a $11 consensus price target. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus price target and a 44.18% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
