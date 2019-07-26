Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.66 N/A -1.94 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.89 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 2.7%. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.