Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|12.66
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $14 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 2.7%. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
