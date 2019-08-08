Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.53 N/A -1.94 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.30% and an $14 consensus price target. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 145.26% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.