Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|16.32M
|-1.94
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|0.00
|15.88M
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|124,961,715.16%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|430,620,712.10%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
