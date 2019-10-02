Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.72 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 123,542,770.63% -40.8% -32.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,374,523.26% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -8.26%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 81.76% and its average price target is $116. Based on the results delivered earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 73.2%. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.