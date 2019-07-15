Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.26 N/A -1.94 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 306.96 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.82% and an $14 average price target. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 84.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Homology Medicines Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.