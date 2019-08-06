Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.83 N/A -1.94 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.43 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a 39.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 600.84%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.