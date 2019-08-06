Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|10.83
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|43.43
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a 39.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 600.84%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
