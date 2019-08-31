Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 44.89 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.58% and an $11 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 217.49% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 31.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.