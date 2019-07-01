Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|13.42
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|8.37
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-191.3%
|-118.7%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 12.45% at a $14 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.52%
|-30.63%
|-9.37%
|-60.34%
|-70.32%
|-5.17%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
