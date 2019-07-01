Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.42 N/A -1.94 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 12.45% at a $14 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.