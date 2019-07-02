Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.45 N/A -1.94 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 670.18 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.18% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.