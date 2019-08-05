Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.83 N/A -1.94 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 33.20 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 39.30% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 203.03% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 47.6%. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.