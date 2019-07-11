Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.24 N/A -1.94 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.76 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 5.98%. Competitively the consensus target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 135.29% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.