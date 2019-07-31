Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Contrasting side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.97 N/A -1.94 0.00 Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a 26.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Allakos Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.