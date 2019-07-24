Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.28 N/A -1.94 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.43 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 97%. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.