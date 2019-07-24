Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|13.28
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5.43
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Liquidity
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $14 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 97%. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
