Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Analysts See $-0.54 EPS; Partner Investment Management LP Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 56.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 790 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 610 shares with $1.09M value, down from 1,400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $960.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 31.71% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 85,702 shares traded. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has risen 68.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PTGX News: 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST SEES PHASE 2B PTG-100 TRIAL RESULTS IN 4Q; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST SEES PHASE 1 RESULTS FROM PTG-200 THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist aborts lead ulcerative colitis program after drug fizzles in PhIIb $PTGX @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics: Using Pre-Specified Criteria, Committee Deemed Trial Futile Based on Analysis of Primary Endpoint of Clinical Remission; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SAFETY CONCERNS WERE NOTED IN ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PTG-100 IN CHRONIC POUCHITIS; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST: DMC DEEMED TRIAL TO BE FUTILE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $292.45 million. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ; and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160,851 are owned by American Grp. Herald Mngmt holds 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,165 shares. Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Incorporated reported 816 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 501,183 shares or 2.23% of the stock. 31,187 were accumulated by Hhr Asset Limited Liability. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.16% or 53,906 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,454 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bank Of Omaha holds 5,814 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr accumulated 0.18% or 911 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 480 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Management One has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc holds 1,729 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

