Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019; Ormat Technologies Has 1.44 Sentiment

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:PB) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s current price of $63.51 translates into 0.65% yield. Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 924,316 shares traded or 56.02% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 41 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ormat Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 21.03 million shares, up from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ormat Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 188,848 shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-CO’S UNIT THAT INDIRECTLY OWNS 26 MW TUNGSTEN MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.36 million for 54.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 103,234 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) has 2.02% invested in the company for 645,586 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 305,319 shares.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 41.7 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

