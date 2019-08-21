Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019; Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Has 0.68 Sentiment

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:PB) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s current price of $64.11 translates into 0.64% yield. Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 382,296 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 15 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 22 cut down and sold their stock positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 7.89 million shares, up from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 8.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $228.63 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

