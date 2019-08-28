Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Redmond Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $979,808

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 157,684 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.63M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 45,593 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply Adds 4 New Branches in Q2 2019 – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares to 52,365 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,233 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $611.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).