Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased Position by $33.76 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.63M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 546,619 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $83.13 million for 13.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares to 3.85 million shares, valued at $339.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 104,716 shares. Olstein Capital Management LP invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,573 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 949,578 shares. 39,408 were accumulated by Advisory Incorporated. Hsbc Plc holds 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9.89M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 13,012 shares. 359,583 were accumulated by Rnc Mgmt Lc. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited reported 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 941,646 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 458,108 shares. Zuckerman Grp Inc Inc Limited Co stated it has 79,960 shares. The Illinois-based Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 2.65% or 228,182 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 4,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares to 382,542 shares, valued at $90.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.13M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.