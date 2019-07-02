Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Position Held by Brown Advisory Inc; As Trupanion (Put) (TRUP) Shares Rose, Holder Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 71,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601,085 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.51M, up from 529,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.79. About 1.02M shares traded or 149.28% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (Put) (TRUP) by 325.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 212,979 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 135,864 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $639.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 21,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,045 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC).

