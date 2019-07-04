Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has 85.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.6% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.17% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.20% 1.50% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares Inc. N/A 69 14.68 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.34

With average price target of $71, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has a potential upside of 4.80%. The peers have a potential upside of 124.62%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -3.86% -2.67% -6.94% 0.27% -7% 11.27% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.03 which is 3.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.