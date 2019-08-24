Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Comparing side by side

Since Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 69 5.98 N/A 4.73 14.66 Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 35 3.90 N/A 2.37 14.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.4% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 33.3%. 1.1% are Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -1.17% 2.77% -4.46% -3.19% -0.86% 11.38% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.44% 0.63% -2.67% -6.8% -23.9% 3.68%

For the past year Prosperity Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.