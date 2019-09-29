Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Analysts See $1.18 EPS; Credit Agricole S A Trimmed John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stake

Credit Agricole S A decreased John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 17,500 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 17,500 shares with $2.12 million value, down from 35,000 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.79. About 166,377 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $1.18 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. PB’s profit would be $81.02M giving it 15.06 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 331,066 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.51M for 23.12 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A increased Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 18,400 shares to 109,200 valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ferrari N V stake by 2,154 shares and now owns 44,894 shares. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N V (Call) was raised too.

