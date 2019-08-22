Prosperity Bancshares (FRGI) Holding Has Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Van Den Berg Management I Increased Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $8.78 Million as Stock Price Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 44,582 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (FRGI) by 175.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 12,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 6,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.33M market cap company. It closed at $10.02 lastly. It is down 67.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 397,816 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 7,168 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 208,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 55,551 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Gates Incorporated holds 4.66 million shares. Capital Fund Sa invested in 0% or 13,600 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Parkside National Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 53 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel invested in 0% or 13,162 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 0.01% or 2.11 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 932,356 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Lc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares to 319,876 shares, valued at $64.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,054 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 181,592 shares to 87,207 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc by 9,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,855 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C..