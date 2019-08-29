Prospector Partners Upped Position in Comerica (CMA) by $1.18 Million as Stock Declined; As Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 96,935 shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 14/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes 1Q Net Loss NT$1.06B Vs Net Profit NT$1.70B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 110,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.07. About 1.58 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares to 99,869 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,650 shares to 39,650 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,401 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

