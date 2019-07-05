Prospector Partners Trimmed Primerica (PRI) Holding By $536,800; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shorts Increased By 11.57%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) had an increase of 11.57% in short interest. LDOS’s SI was 3.90 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.57% from 3.50M shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 4 days are for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s short sellers to cover LDOS’s short positions. The SI to Leidos Holdings Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 305,738 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc analyzed 4,400 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)'s stock rose 3.04%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 102,990 shares with $12.58 million value, down from 107,390 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $5.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 115,877 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LDOS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 9,411 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Causeway Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.27M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 23,819 shares. Federated Pa has 49,292 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 33,203 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 25,392 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Howard Cap Management holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 156,510 shares. 38,978 were accumulated by United Ser Automobile Association. Bb&T Lc stated it has 291,446 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 25,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.80 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61 million for 14.56 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 10,900 shares to 122,819 valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 123,400 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.