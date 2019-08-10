Prospector Partners Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Stake By $1.47 Million; Acuity Brands Has 1.37 Sentiment

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 170 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 124 sold and decreased their positions in Acuity Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 35.34 million shares, down from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 95 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 17,700 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 170,148 shares with $14.15M value, down from 187,848 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $218.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.64% or 11,046 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,298 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc Ny invested in 1.44% or 185,676 shares. 3,288 are held by Asset Mngmt. Martin & Tn invested in 0.44% or 17,467 shares. Hodges holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 58,453 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.74% or 55,755 shares in its portfolio. Ally stated it has 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 26,816 shares. Smead Mgmt reported 4.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aull Monroe Investment Management, Alabama-based fund reported 23,301 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% stake. Beutel Goodman Ltd invested in 0.26% or 551,876 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability owns 121,535 shares. The United Kingdom-based Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) stake by 111,034 shares to 191,034 valued at $27.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 18,000 shares and now owns 176,000 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.02 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 189,407 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.38% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 3.39 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 549,452 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 68,957 shares.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.