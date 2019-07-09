Prospector Partners Stake In Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Was Raised; Columbia Asset Management Raised Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK) as Stock Value Declined

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 138.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 111,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,034 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.33. About 78,802 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 130,236 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RGA Honored as Life Reinsurer of the Year, Langhorne Re as Launch of the Year at Reactions North America Awards – Business Wire” published on September 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Acquire Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why RenaissanceRe (RNR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entrust Datacard Elects New Chairman of the Board and Appoints Two New Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,890 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 14,172 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 34,484 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 20,765 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia Inv Management holds 7,633 shares. Franklin Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Sei owns 38,304 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 254,118 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,442 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,589 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank holds 0% or 1,694 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 7,030 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.11% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 13,400 shares to 49,353 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,990 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 292 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,350 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 210,274 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 100,371 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 44 shares. Lafayette Investments stated it has 33,748 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 283,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,192 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 2,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 176,410 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,958 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).