Prospector Partners Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Decreased by $556,000 as Stock Value Rose; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Position by $560,000 as Share Price Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12 million shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Forxiga Submission in Japan for Type-1 Diabetes; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA US FDA APPROVES LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 10/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6300P; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca potassium drug finally approved, threatening Vifor; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 28/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.45 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 30/05/2018 – NH Hotel Group Trades 1.2% Higher After Reports of Elliott, Apollo Interest in Stake; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 25/05/2018 – APOLLO’S AZELBY IS SAID TO DEPART ONE YEAR AFTER JOINING FIRM; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 13,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).