Prospector Partners Raised Its Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Position by $1.46 Million; Share Price Rose; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 24,484 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 178,904 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 4,400 shares to 102,990 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,269 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 70,816 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Moreover, Mason Street Ltd has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Cornerstone has 70 shares. Westwood invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Tiaa Cref Lc holds 29,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 445,682 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 288 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 87,326 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co stated it has 12,760 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 3,239 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 14,494 shares. Strs Ohio holds 10,200 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Lithium Ion Battery Market projected to generate $100,433.7 million by 2025: CAGR of 17.1% – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.47M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Update: The 737-Max Debacle Is A Potential Huge Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Inc has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 22,063 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% or 167,284 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,044 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp has 141,734 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 43,308 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 312,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 40,658 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 209 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.05% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).