Prospector Partners Raised Its Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $4.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Wade G W & Increased Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $5.26 Million

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 95,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 292,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16 million, up from 196,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.81M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 716.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38,175 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 4,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 142,947 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 32,800 shares to 110,100 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,300 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaller Group Inc has invested 1.92% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 3,177 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 13 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca has 1.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 240,201 shares. 81,668 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Stevens Capital Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,554 shares. Mad River Investors stated it has 8.94% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 0.06% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,800 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Llc holds 1.98% or 325,717 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management invested in 4,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 2,300 are owned by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Co. Westwood Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cls Ltd holds 0% or 580 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,230 shares to 1,150 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 55,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,330 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

