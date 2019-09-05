Prospector Partners Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake By $486,200; Cavco Industries (CVCO) Sentiment Is 1.23

Prospector Partners Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 19.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 3,400 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 21,240 shares with $3.05M value, up from 17,840 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $48.91B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $151.21. About 570,892 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 81 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 66 trimmed and sold positions in Cavco Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.00 million shares, down from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cavco Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 109,316 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. for 22,500 shares. Robotti Robert owns 54,674 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 2.25% invested in the company for 138,280 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 1.81% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,506 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

