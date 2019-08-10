Prospector Partners Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Increased by $901,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose, Financial Counselors Upped by $426,624 Its Stake

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 34,424 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 31,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 152,075 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 11,291 shares. At Bank holds 0.12% or 18,144 shares in its portfolio. 11,351 are owned by Hemenway Com Limited Co. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 110,935 shares. Value Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 165,684 shares. Madison Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 163,277 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 1.95 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.23 million shares. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 8,897 shares. 57,610 are held by Convergence Investment Partners Lc. Dana Invest Incorporated owns 38,746 shares. Mawer Invest Management owns 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 589,780 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 147,000 shares to 850,700 shares, valued at $25.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,254 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut & holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 9,315 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 0% or 9,775 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Morgan Stanley reported 128,944 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 63,951 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 197,739 shares. Dearborn Prns Lc accumulated 163,352 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 2,134 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 443 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 2,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Research has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,192 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 145,657 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,855 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,028 shares to 298,544 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,204 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).