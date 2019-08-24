Prospector Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; As Entergy New Com (ETR) Share Value Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Its Position by $1.40 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New Com (ETR) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 247,512 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, down from 262,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, down from 198,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares to 678,300 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 111,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Com has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 47,907 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Rbf Ltd has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M owns 276,615 shares. Monarch Cap Management Inc holds 71,466 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,860 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 735,369 shares. S R Schill And Associate has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Prtn Lc has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Management Incorporated holds 16,757 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.97M shares. 8,220 are owned by Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability Company. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 76,992 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 123,038 shares or 2.88% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,437 are owned by Commerce Bankshares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 71,760 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Huber Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.83% or 180,928 shares. 52,974 are owned by Burney Com. 27,741 are owned by Prelude Ltd Liability. First Mercantile has invested 0.29% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,710 shares. 1.38 million are held by Millennium Limited Liability Corporation. 180,283 are owned by Ajo L P. Advisor Ltd reported 5,172 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 16,002 are owned by Raymond James Services Advisors. Greenleaf Trust owns 2,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 12,986 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 10,428 shares to 39,803 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 51,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Sh Ben Int (NYSE:WRE).

